State Lawmakers Wish To Handover Game Commission Authority

PA Headlines 6/7/21

(WHTM) — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers don’t want the responsibility of deciding how to regulate hunting days. They have introduced a Senate bill that would allow the game commission, and not state legislators, to decide how many Sundays would be open for hunting. Last year, lawmakers approved three Sundays for hunting and the game commission decided on what could be hunted and one which days. The new bill would give the game commission the authority to make all those decisions.

Also today…

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…State police executed a search warrant at a western Pennsylvania county election office, a county official confirmed. Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin told The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat that the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office “cooperated 100 percent” and provided the records requested Thursday.

Barbin said the search “was for nominating petitions” for a candidate in a recent primary election, but added that it was “not necessarily targeted toward the candidate.” Barbin also said that it’s the county’s duty to comply with a search warrant obtained by state police, who “are the ones charged with investigating.” A message was sent Saturday to a state police spokesperson seeking more information. (AP)