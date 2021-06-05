Regional Mom’s Group Holding ‘Wear Orange’ Walk Sunday

MILTON – The regional Mom’s group is holding a walk Sunday to mark national Wear Orange Day. The Milton State Park will be the location of the Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Walk for Wear Orange Sunday.

Organizers say they’ll gather at 3pm to honor lives that were ended by gun violence. They say the orange calls attention to the color hunters wear to protect themselves and others.

Local organizers say they’ll be remembering all victims of gun violence, but specifically, those who have died by suicide by gun, they say that is a particular concern in a rural area and the pandemic brought an increased risk for suicide.

The group says they’ll accept donations which will be forwarded to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and their Youth Mental Health Strategy.