Attorney: Don’t Let Vaccine Passports Infringe On Citizen Rights

The Debate Over Vaccine Passports

SUNBURY—A Lycoming County lawyer says there is a place to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Williamsport Attorney Cliff Rieders was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark and said that society has an obligation to protect the population in many areas like flying and public transportation but not where it infringes on individual rights.

“If you are going to say should the government mandate that you shouldn’t go into a bar without a vaccine passport, now you are addressing individual rights and you are encroaching on the individual rights of the bar owner,” Rieders said.

There is a distinction between the bar owner and the airlines, “That’s different from the government saying we don’t want you on an airplane where we control the skyways. So, it depends what the requirement is, when it is imposed, for what purpose and how reasonable it is under the circumstance,” Reiders said.

