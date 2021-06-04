LINKS HERE: Shikellamy Graduation Tonight on YouTube

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District holds high school graduation tonight. The district issued a statement, saying they are excited for the graduates, but no everyone can make it in person. They say they’ll have a live stream of the ceremony on YouTube for those who wish to watch the event. Here is the statement from the district:

We’re excited to be able to hold this year’s Commencement in-person, however, we know that there are many people in our community who will be unable to join us there. The Ceremony starts at 6:00 pm on June 4, 2021.

Here is the link to the Livestream:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2YUmTPXBkk

For anyone who can’t watch us live, Commencement will be recorded and posted to our YouTube channel. Here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgrW14q-Xh0hXeSrOzYbMg