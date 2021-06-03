Lewisburg Starts Work This Month on Rail Trail, Hufnagle Projects

Construction starts this month on Lewisburg’s extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, work in Hufnagle Park, and restoration of the floodplain along Bull Run. The borough, in a statement this week, said construction of the $1.4 million project is funded from several state sources and the borough of Lewisburg. The statement reads:

Construction for the much anticipated and long awaited Mixed Use Path/Nature Play/Floodplain Restoration Project in Lewisburg Borough will begin later in June 2021. The project will involve three major components:

(1) Extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Lewisburg Borough from Market Street to the campus of Bucknell University – a paved mixed use path for both pedestrians and bicyclists will be constructed along the municipal parking lot in Hufnagle Park, St. Louis Street between the railroad tracks and South Sixth Street, and along the east side of South Sixth Street. The new mixed use path will connect the current terminus of the Buffalo Valley Rail-Trail with the campus.

(2) Nature Play Area – a natural playground will be constructed adjacent to the Kidsburg Playground in Hufnagle Park. The nature play area will include vegetative plantings and play equipment incorporated into the local environment. Logs, rocks, and plantings will create play opportunities for children of all ages. The nature play area will also create locations where visitors can access Bull Run/Limestone Run for water play opportunities.

(3) Floodplain Restoration and Native Plantings – historic fill will be removed from the floodplain of Bull Run/Limestone Run to reestablish the original floodplain and to create additional holding capacity during flooding events. Rain gardens and other water features will be installed to enhance the area for local flora and fauna. In addition, a large number of native trees, shrubs, and grasses will be planted within the restored area. Plantings will include a “food garden area” where nut and fruit producing trees and shrubs will be planted.

Residents should be aware of closures in the project area in the downtown this year and next year. They advise residents keep an eye on www.lewisburgborough.org or the borough’s Facebook page.