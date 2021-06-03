On The Mark Debate: Should Voters Have ID To Vote in Pennsylvania

The Debate Continues Over Voter ID

Should You Have a Voter ID?

SUNBURY– A noted regional attorney believes there should be comprehensive voter reform instead of a January 6th commission. Cliff Rieders of Williamsport appeared on WKOK’s On The Mark recently and says we should look at all of our voting laws and procedures.

“It would really be great to have a very good, independent comprehensive study of voting laws in the United States and try to get some uniformity between the states and the federal level to clean up the system so we don’t have dead people voting, we don’t have names on ballots of people who haven’t voted in 40 years, that kind of thing,” Rieders said.

Rieders also doesn’t think laws regarding voter ID violate anyone’s rights. He believes what is racist and bigoted is the assumption that portions of the population are not competent enough to get voter ID.

“If you are saying that an individual because of the color of skin is not capable or their income level, or where they live is not capable of complying with a voter ID, I’d do see anything inherently racist about it. I just don’t get why we would hold people to a lower standard,” Rieders said.

