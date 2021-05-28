Police Looking for Catalytic Converter Crooks in Snyder County

Theft of Car Parts in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG – State police are still looking for the catalytic converter crooks in Snyder County. Troopers say sometime between May 9 and May 14, someone stole three catalytic converters from a property on Buck Earl Lane in Middleburg.

State police are asking for anyone with information to contact them. The loss from the theft of these car parts is estimated at about $750, but there have been a series of catalytic converter thefts at other locations in Snyder County.