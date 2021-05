Shotguns and Rifles Stolen from Property in Union County Last Month

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP – Several guns were stolen from a building in Union County last month. State police in Milton say it happened on April 26 around 11am at a property on Grover Drive in White Deer Township.

Two shotguns, a rifle, a hunting bow, a TV, and a ceiling fan were all taken, totaling a value of nearly $1,900. Police say they are continuing to investigate.