Valley Woman’s Death ‘Suspicious,’ Coal Township Police Investigating

SHAMOKIN – PennLive is reporting…A Northumberland County woman found unconscious Friday evening on a street in the Shamokin suburb of Coal Twp. has died. Cheyenne T. Swartz, 21, died at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in Geisinger Medical Center near Danville, her sister Summer Klimek posted on Facebook. Swartz was found just before midnight on Friday in the 1400 block of West Arch Street. How she was injured remains a mystery, township police Chief Edward Purcell said.

PennLive reports…Klimek gave this account of what she learned occurred earlier in the night: Swartz had been out with friends in Locust Gap. She messaged her mother, with whom she lived, about 10:45 p.m. saying she was headed home to get warmer clothes and planned to stay the night at a friend’s house. Another friend drove to Coal Twp. and dropped her off in the area where she was found. “As far as we know, she never made it home to get the clothes and she had only her purse.” Swartz, who lived several blocks away, had been admitted to Geisinger in critical condition. Police had been unable to interview her, Purcell said.

Klimek, who had been posting updates on her sister’s condition, said the family was told due to severe brain injuries Swartz would be confined to a hospital bed on life support for the rest of her life. “We couldn’t let her live that way, she was too independent of a woman for her to want to be 100 percent dependent on people,” her sister wrote explaining the decision “no family wants to make.” Her organs will be donated so her life will continue through people in need, she said.

Over the weekend Klimek had posted that her sister had been placed in a medically induced coma due to continued brain bleeding and swelling. She also revealed Swartz had undergone emergency surgery to remove her shattered spleen and her injuries also included a broken arm, ribs and pelvis. Like police the family wants to know what happened to Swartz, she said. Anyone with information should contact police at 570-644-0333, Purcell said. A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for Swartz’s funeral expenses. The family has asked for a few days to grieve.