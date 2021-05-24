Fire Crews from Three Counties Converge on Danville Blaze

DANVILLE – Volunteer fire crews from three counties remain at the scene of a Center Street fire in Danville this morning. The blaze was reported just after 3am in a three story building that houses the Karen Gronsky’s Dance Studio and four separate apartments.

Fire fighters say everyone made it out safely, including two families with children. There’s no word on the cause of the fire. Fire officials say the blaze caused the collapse of the roof into the third floor. A state police fire marshal has been called to investigate.

The building is on Center Street, between Pine and Ferry Streets. A number of streets in the area are blocked this morning and it’s believed crews will be there for at least several additional hours. Crews from Montour, Columbia and Northumberland County are on the scene.

Northumberland County units include Overlook, Tuckahoe, Northumberland, and Merck Cherokee plant firefighters.