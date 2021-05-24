Bucknell University Celebrates 171st Commencement Exercises

LEWISBURG – More than 900 local students received their diplomas Sunday. Bucknell University celebrated its graduating class of 2021 with three separate commencement exercises, highlighting alumna Audra Wilson as guest speaker.

Ruby Lee was chosen to give the class response, making history with 130 other students as part of the first-ever graduating class of the Freeman College of Management. Lee emphasized five key values that made her time at Bucknell so special.

She said after receiving her diploma, “We had the opportunity to be with Ken Freeman for a week in D.C. We talked about the importance of values and that’s where I really concretely understood the five that I spoke about: integrity, respect, humility, empathy and courage.”

Lee also touched on the harassment of LBGTQ+ students, as a number of classmates were conspicuously absent from the celebration after an investigation into the Fran’s House incident. In her speech, she said, “In addition to giving thanks for all that we have gained, I would be remiss to not mention the pain we’ve experienced – moments of unspeakable grief as members of marginalized communities.”

A good percentage of science, engineering and computer degrees were earned by female graduates, as progress continues to be made encouraging young women to pursue education in STEM-related fields.

While the graduates were seated early due to social-distancing protocols, they were allowed a special procession through the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Gateway at the end of the ceremony to signify their transition from students to alumni.