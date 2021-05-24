State Police: Sunbury Woman ‘Fair’ After Wreck May 14

Sunbury Woman Fair After Crashing Car into Creek

SUNBURY – A Sunbury woman was in fair condition after driving her minivan off the road and into a creek in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County a week ago. Details are out on the crash now…Stonington state police say 55-year-old Meechel Sanzotto was traveling west along Hallowing Run Road, when she went off the roadway and into a small creek nearby. The crash occurred after 8 p.m. Friday, May 14.

Troopers say Sanzotto was wearing her seatbelt at the time and traveling an unknown speed. Troopers say she suffered minor injuries and was taken to Geisinger where she was listed in fair condition.