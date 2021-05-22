Sen. Gordner Says Referendum on Disaster Declarations Taking Effect

Gordner: Disaster Referendum Already Taking Effect

HARRISBURG – Valley State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) is thanking voters in Pennsylvania for making this the first state to impose new restrictions on a governor’s authority under an emergency disaster declaration.

He says the referendum was an overwhelming 2-1 ‘Yes’ vote in his district and it’s already taking effect with the governor’s latest extension of the declaration, “But it is now for a 21-day period. We’ve had, really over the last 48 hours, good amount of dialogue between house leadership, Senate leadership, the governor and his key cabinet folks, chief of staff, and that’s what we were asking for all along.”

The referendum asked voters to end a governor’s emergency disaster declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the sole authority to extend it or end it at any time with a simple majority vote.

Next, Gordner wants to fix the ongoing worker shortage crisis in the Valley and statewide, “To see the unemployment rate go up, and know that across the state there are a million jobs that are unfilled…to see our unemployment rate go up to 7.4% is just unacceptable.”

Gordner says he wants to see Pennsylvania join 22 other states that are phasing out the $300 extra in unemployment benefits starting next month, and, “Reinstate the work search requirements. The governor by an executive order under the emergency got rid of that a year ago, and I get why he did that. But it needs to be reinstated so that folks are at least looking for work.”

He says state lawmakers are also asking the governor to remove all state restrictions by May 28, instead of May 31, so businesses can open before Memorial Day weekend. Hear more from Gordner on the WKOK Podcast page.