Child Porn Charges Filed Against Snyder County Man

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – State police say they’ve arrested a Snyder County man on child pornography charges. Troopers from local barracks, as well as statewide investigators and the FBI were in on the investigation.

State police charged 41-year-old David Cool of Mount Pleasant Mills with sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility and other charges. He was arraigned in front of magistrate Jeff Rowe and jailed on $50,000 bail…a hearing will be held in the next week or so. Troopers say Cool was viewing files of child pornography.