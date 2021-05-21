PennLive: Danville Woman Found Dead in Hot Tub Thursday

DANVILLE – PennLive is reporting…The Montour County coroner has identified the woman found dead Tuesday in a hot tub at the rear of her Mahoning Street home in Danville as June Savage, 65. Scott Lynn announced the identity Thursday following an autopsy. The manner and cause of death are pending, he said. He previously said it appeared she had been dead since Saturday but the time of the pronouncement was 8:07 p.m. Tuesday. Danville police that are assisting in the investigation have said foul play is not suspected.