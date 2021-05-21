Analyzing the Middle East Conflict, Expert Weighs in on Recent Conflict

SUNBURY– Late Thursday, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a unilateral cease-fire with Gaza. The cease fire halted an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the day, CBS News Military Analyst Jeff McCausland was on WKOK’s On the Mark. He recalled that as the fighting began, Israel had just experienced its fourth election. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to create a coalition of parties to have a majority to win. The fighting may have just been a beneficial politically for the prime minister.

“It looked like there was a possibility of a coalition without Netanyahu then being created with a new prime minister. And in fact that coalition may well include for the first time in Israeli history a very small Arab party,” McCausland said.

McCausland also says Hamas may view the conflict as politically beneficial, too, because they initiated the attack and can be seen as the defenders of the Palestinian people after violence between Arab and Palestinian worshippers in Jerusaleum.

McCausland says the Trump administration’s policy was to “forget” the Palestinians and only deal with the Israelis. The Biden Administration is dealing with both sides:

“But now we see in the last few days that the Palestinians have come back and said no we can’t be forgotten. We are still part of the problem and can cause this whole apple cart to upset once again.”

You can hear the whole interview with McCausland on the WKOK podcast page.