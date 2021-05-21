Fundraiser to Help Shikellamy Students Today, Braves Foundation

Friday, May 21, 2021

A fundraiser to help Shikellamy students today…The Shikellamy Braves Foundation is holding a Chicken barbeque today. The event is at the Brewer’s Outlet store along Reagan Street, Sunbury. Starting at 11am, they’ll have takeout and curbside service available,

Meals include baked beans and a baked potato. Proceeds benefit students in the Shikellamy School District. Call 570-661-1887 for more information. The foundation says it serves students in ways the school district can’t, supporting sports teams, AV equipment, and more.