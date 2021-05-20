AP Report: President Trump Picks Pennsylvania’s Next Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator who has talked of possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump asked him to run and promised to campaign for him. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said he met with Trump on Monday for “an hour and fifteen minutes” at Trump Tower in New York and, among other things, discussed the governor’s race and the candidates. “He had asked me to run some months ago,” Mastriano said during a sit-down interview in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg. “He said, ‘Doug, run and I’ll campaign for you.’”

Mastriano, first elected two years ago, has talked of speaking with Trump at least 15 times. In November, Mastriano organized a hearing in Gettysburg that featured Rudy Giuliani and a phone call appearance by Trump in which the president claimed the election was rigged and urged state lawmakers to overturn the result. Mastriano also hosted Giuliani in Chambersburg on Saturday for a fundraiser, where the LNP newspaper reported that Mastriano posed for a photo with a man wanted by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.