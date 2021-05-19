BeSMART Group Offering Summer Reminders about Safety

Be SMART With Gun Safety, Gun Safety Presetation Says Be SMART

SELINSGROVE – The local BeSMART volunteers are once again offering up their free presentation to remind the public about gun safety, and other types of home safety topics, “BeSMART is a presentation, a program that was created by Moms Demand Action and it is essentially a conversation about kids, guns, and safety.”

SMART is an acronym for Secure your weapons, Model responsible behavior around weapons, Ask about the presence of weapons in other homes, Recognize the risk of weapons, and Tell your peers to be SMART. Mary Markle of Selinsgrove, one of the leaders of the local BeSMART effort, says asking about the presence of weapons when your child is visiting a home should be as normal as asking about food allergies.

“Do you own weapons, and do you mind if I ask how you secure weapons when my child is coming to your home? So really trying to normalize that conversation and it is such a small thing to do. It feels a little difficult sometimes, but it is such a small thing we can do that has a huge impact on keeping kids safe.”

You can hear more about the upcoming event on the WKOK Podcast Page. You can find more on their Facebook page, at www.besmartforkids.org, or at [email protected].