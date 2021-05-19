UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Hackenberg, Kerstetter, Buehner, Referenda; All Win Nominations

Spring Primary Election Results, Judges Nominated

UNDATED – The Pennsylvania Spring Primary election went smoothly, for the most part, according to local and state election leaders. Pennsylvania acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid reported, “With fair weather across the commonwealth, turnout at the polls was typical for municipal elections…No-excuse mail-in voting remained popular in this third election since the option first became available to Pennsylvania voters.”

Several election problems were reported Tuesday in Pennsylvania. In Luzerne County, some republican voters were greeted with a ‘welcome screen’ on computers which said they were receiving a chance to vote on the democratic ballot. That was resolved.

In Snyder County, in several precincts, republican voters were initially handed democratic ballots. In Lancaster County, some ballots were misprinted and the error was caught and rectified.

Local election results, Magisterial Judge Lori Hackenberg easily won the GOP nomination in the 17th judicial district. She issued a printed statement afterward, “I do not take the voters of the 17th Judicial District for granted. I will be working hard to earn their continued support.” In unofficial results, she fell short by about 50-votes and Brian Kerstetter had more votes on the Democratic ballot and his name may appear on the fall ballot. 17th Judicial District is comprised of all of Union and Snyder Counties.

Danville School Board nominees appear to be Bob Buehner was nominated on both tickets, and Richard Vognetz and Yohannes Getachew also got nominations on separate ballots.

In the Lewisburg mayor’s race, Kendy Alvarez was the top vote getter on the Democratic ballot. Republican write in vote totals are not available. As for statewide referenda, voters approved all four ballot questions.