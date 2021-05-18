Transitions of PA Annual Event Will Include Live and Silent Auctions

The 33rd Annual Auction to Benefit Transitions of PA will be a Weeklong Event

LEWISBURG – Transitions of PA is holding one of its biggest fundraisers virtually this year. CEO Mae-Ling Krantz says this year’s theme is ‘Plant a Seed.’

“The thought behind that theme is that our programs are intended to sort of plant that seed of hope for individuals who have been victimized and provide them advocacy and guidance, and opportunities to see what a future without violence could look like for them.”

Krantz says Transitions serves Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties as a comprehensive crisis center offering emergency house, counseling, and a hotline, “Our work and our mission is focused around reaching any individual who has experienced intimate partner violence or severe trauma in anyway. Our services are free, they’re confidential, and we’re available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

The online/silent auction starts this Friday…then the 33rd annual auction is set for Thursday, May 27th from 7:00 to 8:00pm, “We’re going to do a one-hour live, virtual event, where we’ll do our normal live auction as part of that but we’re going to run our silent auction from May 21st through the 28th. So, it’s really more of a weeklong party for us,” she said.

More information and registration can be found at www.transitionsofpa.org and you can hear Krantz’ full interview on the WKOK podcast page.