SHAMOKIN – Stonington state police are investigating a sexual assault reported in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County, Monday a week ago. Stonington troopers say a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old male. Troopers say they have a suspect in the case.

They say the incident happened last weekend in a wooded area near Railroad Street and Tenth Street in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.