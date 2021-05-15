SVCEP Gets Educational Partner: Marywood University

SHAMOKIN DAM – The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project has a new partner. Organizers held a news conference Friday to announce that Marywood University will help the college start-up and get accreditation. Lenaire Ahlum is Executive Director, “Marywood University is an extraordinary partner.”

“They have a very strong reputation with Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Middle States Commission for Higher Education. The really do have also an understanding of this region, what we seek to achieve in establishing a community college, giving opportunity for socioeconomic mobility. They have a strong philosophy of mentor, and tutoring, and student success.”

The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce was the backdrop for the announcement Friday. Ahlum said it is a significant milestone and now they’ll turn to local county commissioners seeking sponsorship and funding, “We’re seeking a resolution of sponsorship so that each of the counties that would participate in a multi-county regional community college.”

Marywood representatives were there, describing their enthusiasm for the project. Ahlum said, optimistically, they can get approvals next year, start classes in 2023 and likely will be officially open in fall of 2024.