Fire Hits Middleburg Home, Several Taken To Hospital

MIDDLEBURG – Several people were taken to the hospital after a house fire broke out in Middleburg Saturday morning, the home was heavily damaged.

Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 reports the fire was reported at 2:23am at 204 South Shuman Street in Middleburg; initial dispatches said there was entrapment and some people were on a roof of the home.

Middleburg Fire Chief Butch Hackenberg tells us, the three residents went out a second floor bedroom window, onto a sun room roof, and jumped down. No major injuries there, but they were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment for breathing in some smoke. He said there were no other injuries among volunteers at the scene.

Crews from fire companies in Middleburg, Kreamer, Penns Creek, Shamokin Dam, and Mifflinburg responded. CSR 9-1-1 says firefighters were finished at the scene at 5:19am. A fire marshal has been called to help pinpoint the cause of the fire.

Chief Hackenberg said the fire started on the first floor, smoke and flames were coming out one set of windows when they arrived, and fire extended up walls into a small attic space. He said while they made a ‘quick stop,’ there was extensive damage to the home from smoke and water; the living room was gutted and the home was damaged during ‘overhaul’ (making sure the fire was out). He noted they had plenty of water from a nearby hydrant.