Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association on Strike

SUNBURY – Shikellamy support staff strikers hear some supportive motorists sound their horns, while driving near the Shikellamy School District administration building on Packer Island today…50 or so strikers were lined up along both sides of the highway.

Jodie Kovaschetz, president of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association, joined school secretaries, bus drivers and aides in front of the district’s administration building to protest the nearly $3 million in wages and benefits she says the employees are expected to lose over the next five years, “My hopes would be that the distinct realize our importance and our value in the buildings, not just with the kids, but with the teachers, the administrators and parents.”

Also present at the strike was Joseph Fischer, PhD., a candidate for Shikellamy School Board in the upcoming primary election, said he was in support of the strikers, “I don’t find their demands unreasonable, it’s sad that we’ve gotten to this point. The reason I’m running for school board is I’m concerned that there’s not a lot of transparency between what goes with the board and those of us who are voters and taxpayers in the district,” he said.

The next negotiating session is scheduled for Monday, May 24, although union representatives are hoping to get to the table much sooner. The union says the district has negotiated in bad faith and is asking for more than $600,000 in givebacks annually. The school board president Wendy Wiest says the board is committed to finding a mutually beneficial resolution while maintaining the financial integrity of the district’s budget.