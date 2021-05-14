Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Hosting Free Family Fun Day Saturday

Free Family Fun Day Saturday from BVRA

LEWISBURG – The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority wants to get as many families enjoy playing outdoors after enduring life in the pandemic. Authority organizers say their hosting a free family fun day this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. It’ll be held at 205 St. Lawrence Street in Lewisburg, near the ice rink and warming house.

Organizers say they’ll be outdoor games, gardening fun, rock painting, a scavenger hunt and wild life exhibit and more. COVID protocols will still be in place.