Over 4 Million People Fully Vaccinated, Hospitalizations Below 1,700

HARRISBURG – Over four million people are now fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, and statewide hospitalizations are now below 1,700. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says over 4 million people are fully vaccinated, which includes 46.7% of those 18 and older. The state also says over 9.4 million doses have been administered. In the vaccine data locally, 740 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 326 more, total 64,685, 30,908 one dose, 33,777 have two.

Snyder County has 124 more doses in arm, total 23,420; 10,292 have one, 13,128 have two.

Union County, 219 new doses for a total of 28,963 (13,069 one, 15,894 two)

Montour County, 71 more shots, 19,189 have at least one, 9,137 have one, 10,052 have two.

Also in Thursday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 390 patients are in the intensive care unit and 240 are on ventilators.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has 38 total coronavirus patients, with 17 in intensive care, and seven people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients, including two in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 13 COVID patients, one is in intensive care.

The state also says there were 2,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,181,279 cases in the past 15-months, of which 91% have recovered.

Locally, there were 32 new cases; Northumberland County has 13 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,431. Snyder County had five new cases for a total of 3,608. Union County has 13 new cases for a total of 6,047. Montour County has one new case for a total of 1,984.

The state also reported 38 new deaths for a total of 26,697 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally: Northumberland County has total of 348, Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Bucknell University, which has had 570 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has 10 active cases, all among students, and according to the university, and 3% of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has eight active student cases, they’ve had 157 cases this semester.