New York Man ‘Critical’ After Mall Lot Carnival Stand, Truck Fire

Carnival Truck Fire has One Being Flown to Hospital

UPDATED – State police tell us it was a man from New York state who was badly burned at the food stand and truck fire at the Susquehanna Valley Mall Wednesday. A state police fire marshall investigated the 1pm fire and said 41-year-old Michael Santillo of Prattsburgh, N.Y. They say he was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, and he is said to be in critical condition. The trooper said a propane tank leak started a fire that spread into several food tents, and that destroyed two tents, and a box truck nearby. A recreational vehicle was also damaged.