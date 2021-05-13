New York Man ‘Critical’ After Mall Lot Carnival Stand, Truck Fire

May 13, 2021

Photo by Jack Eppley, Hummels Wharf Fire Company

UPDATED – State police tell us it was a man from New York state who was badly burned at the food stand and truck fire at the Susquehanna Valley Mall Wednesday.  A state police fire marshall investigated the 1pm fire and said 41-year-old Michael Santillo of Prattsburgh, N.Y.  They say he was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, and he is said to be in critical condition.  The trooper said a propane tank leak started a fire that spread into several food tents, and that destroyed two tents, and a box truck nearby. A recreational vehicle was also damaged.

