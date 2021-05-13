PSEA Union Rep Says Shikellamy Negotiations Worse He’s Ever Seen

Support Staff Union Rep: The Numbers Don’t Add Up, Shikellamy Requests Unreasonable

SUNBURY – Bad faith bargaining…that’s what one representative for the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) says is happening in the Shikellamy School District. While the district isn’t commenting, Mark McDade is…he serves as a representative for the Shikellamy Education Support Professional Association, which includes secretaries, instructional aides, clerical aides, and other support positions.

He says negotiations underway are some of the most difficult he’s encountered, “The district seeks to subcontract this work that these employees perform to the school district and within the collective bargaining agreement, the contract that was signed mutually between the employees and the school board, clearly states that they agree not to subcontract their work.”

However, McDade says the district is putting out bid proposals for private companies which would sever current relationships and hire an outside company to employ those positions.

“Now, we have instructional aides who earn, for the 10 months of service, approximately 15 to 18-thousand dollars annually. That’s before taxes and before pension contribution and healthcare costs, so these are not employees who are earning competitive professional wages.”

McDade says the district is asking the union to find upwards of $600,000 in cost-savings, which he says is impossible, “One of the worst I’ve ever seen as far as an employer going after the employees to come up with significant cost savings.” “The numbers just don’t add up,” McDade adds.

McDade says there should be compromise and the union has expressed a willingness to work with the district on healthcare costs, but what the school board is looking for is unreasonable.

McDade was a recent guest on WKOK’s On the Mark Program which you can hear on our podcast page. WKOK has reached out to Shikellamy School Board members for additional comment.