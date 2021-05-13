DEP: High-Volume Water Efforts Working at Mine Fire

Mine Fire High-Volume Water Efforts Working

TREVORTON – The state DEP says its high-volume water efforts are working to extinguish the ongoing mine fire in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. The DEP reported late Wednesday the efforts of the high-volume water contractor over the past week and a half have resulted in significantly diminished evidence of fire.

The DEP has directed the contractor to reduce the volume of water applied to a maximum of 70,000 gallons per day Tuesday and Wednesday, and it discontinued applying water overnight last night and into Thursday.

DEP says it will then observe the reaction from the slope and locations that have vented steam and smoke and check carbon monoxide levels for any increases. They say they’ll assess the information and determine Friday whether to resume water application or continue to monitor for any increase in smoke or steam for a further period of time.