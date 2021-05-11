Geisinger OBGYN Recommends Vaccine Despite Menstrual Concerns

COVID Vaccine Still Recommended by Geisinger OBGYN

DANVILLE – Some women are expressing concerns over the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and changes in their monthly menstrual cycles. Dr. Manuel Arreguin who heads Obstetrics at Geisinger says unfortunately, initial studies into the vaccines did not include this as a possibility.

He says that makes it difficult to pinpoint the cause, but doesn’t mean it’s directly from being vaccinated, “So with the millions and millions of people that have now been vaccinated it’s difficult to sort of look prospectively and say ‘well, who has menstrual irregularities?’ and as a back drop, we know women can have menstrual irregularities on a number of different things.”

Dr. Arreguin says he’s seen some cases in his patients recently but doesn’t think there’s enough research to link changes in menstrual cycles. He also says infertility, miscarriages or birth defects were not found in those who had menstrual irregularities.

Dr. Arreguin says we have to ask how much is related to stress and other factors as well, “It may be and that’s I think, one of the things we’ve seen with COVID, so you don’t want to mix things here, but we know that COVID raises anxiety levels, raises depression levels, raises a lot of different factors in women’s lives that could have contributed to this.”

Dr. Arreguin says he still recommends women get vaccinated, but says doing research doesn’t hurt.

He says good literature to rely on is from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists or the Society of Fetal Medicine, “If they’re pregnant, if they want to become pregnant, and also if they’re currently breastfeeding. Those are the three big categories that these two organizations are actually saying, ‘Yes, it is actually safe to use.’”

He adds there was an increase in infertility rates overall in both men and women in 2020, but it’s unclear how much of that was related to the virus itself or the stresses of the pandemic in general.