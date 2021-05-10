Perry County Teacher Wins ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Top Search

HARRISBURG (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting…The big moment we’ve been waiting for happened Friday morning on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan.’ “The winner of the 2021 Top Teacher search is… Krista Pontius, agriculture teacher at Greenwood High School in Millerstown Pa.! Yay!” Perry County’s own Krista Pontius taking home the title of Top Teacher beating out teachers from all over the country. As a grand prize winner, Krista gets $10,000 for herself and another $10,000 for her school. The surprises didn’t end for Krista after the show. On Friday, Greenwood High students along with the marching band surprised her with an outdoor celebration no matter what the outcome of the competition was. Krista tells us it was all organized by the students. “And that’s how these kids are, our students and our community is so amazing and when he said it was from the students, oh it just made my heart swell,” Pontius said.

