CSVT Construction: Delays Expected, New Signal to be Activated

NORTHUMBERLAND – The CSVT construction will mean more delays for motorists this week, and a new traffic signal will be activated.

PennDOT reports, paving continues at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection. There were hour long delays for motorists last week, and comparable or longer delays are possible this week. The work is only being done during daylight hours. PennDOT says such delays are to be expected and alternative routes are recommended.

The department also says the new traffic signal at the Ridge Road intersection will be fully operational as of Monday. Motorists are advised to keep an eye out for the changing traffic pattern.