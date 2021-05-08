National Guard Deployment Ends at Rockwell Center

MILTON – After one week, the Pennsylvania National Guard has ended their deployment at the Rockwell Retirement and Community Arts Center in Milton.

The Milton Standard-Journal is reporting…The deployment ended Thursday, a day earlier than planned. They quoted the state Department of Human Services saying there are no active cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents of the facility now.

Earlier, WKOK reported an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff or residents over the last two weeks. Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the employees were hard hit, making staffing difficult, and the outside help was needed. The Department of Health did not disclose the number of cases among staff and residents.

The Guard’s Regional Congregate Care Deployment Team has been supporting facilities around the state for the past year.