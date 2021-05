MILTON – A woman from Milton has been charged with trying to buy a firearm illegally last month. State police say 52-year-old Bernadette Brown attempted to purchase a firearm June 27 from a licensed firearm dealer in the Milton area.

The State Police Firearms Division said charges were approved by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office and those counts include violating the state’s firearm sale and transfer laws. No other details are out on those charges.