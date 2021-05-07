DEP Still Using Water to Extinguish Trevorton Mine Fire

DEP Monitoring Abandoned Mine Fire in Northumberland County; Water Still Primary Response

TREVORTON – The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says they will continue to use water as part of their strategy to extinguish the ongoing mine fire in southern Northumberland County.

As previously reported, large volumes of water have been used on the fire during the past week and officials say that has significantly reduced the smoke at the site in Zerbe Township, just south of Trevorton.

DEP’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation has determined that the best course moving forward is to continue with the high volume water application.

They say they’ll be closely monitoring underground conditions through boreholes drilled into the abandoned mine.

They tell us, other options to extinguish the fire are on hold at this time, but will be pursued if the fire is not put out soon.

The Bureau says they will also continue to perform water testing and monitor air quality at the mine near Gap Road.