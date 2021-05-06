Governor Wolf and Penn State Officials Encourage Vaccinations

UNIVERSITY PARK – Governor Tom Wolf joined Penn State officials in encouraging college students to get vaccinated against coronavirus.With Pennsylvania third in the nation in the number of residents 65 and older who’ve been vaccinated, Governor Wolf says its time for college students to do their part. Penn State Football coach James Franklin encouraged Penn State fans to get vaccinated and to do their part:

Franklin said the more people who are vaccinated the better the chances of getting back to 107,000 strong at Beaver Stadium. Penn State President Eric Barron called on Penn Staters to lead in vaccination efforts.