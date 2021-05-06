Armed Robber Has Been Charged with Two Valley Crimes

MILTON – Milton State Police have charged a man who they believed robbed several local establishments. On April 28, 2021 robbery and other related charges were filed against Kenneth R. Gough Jr.

Troopers investigated an armed robbery that occurred on January 17, 2021 at the Sunoco Gas Station in White Deer Township, Union County. They say Gough entered the convenience store through the front entrance and brandished a handgun as he demanded money from the clerk. After receiving $256, he departed the store.

It is believed that Gough is also linked to another robbery to a restaurant in Lewisburg.