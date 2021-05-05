Missing Sunbury Person Located Deceased in Schuylkill County

Body Found Is That of Missing Sunbury Man

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN – The body of a missing Sunbury man has been found. Schuylkill Haven State Police report May 3, that it is that of 37-year-old Brandon Marks, of Sunbury.

Troopers say they were called to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds at the Jibber Jazz Festival to investigate a missing person on Saturday, May 1. It was Marks, who was last seen at around 7pm that evening. Two days later, he was found deceased.

It is still unknown what happened from the time he disappeared, until the time he was found. Troopers say they are investigating.