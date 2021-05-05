New York Man Charged After Sunbury Gun Play

SUNBURY – A New York man is jailed after shots were fired in Sunbury Monday evening. Court papers say charged is 24-year-old Justin Santiago of Brooklyn, New York with two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Police were first called to the 1100 block of Susquehanna Avenue around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers say Santiago was at a relatives house when a man had verbally threatened him and was surrounded by a group of other males. That male then came back with a gun and began approaching Santiago, who fired at the male fearing for his life. Vehicles and property were damaged during the incident as well.

Santiago then turned himself in and told officers he had a concealed permit for the gun he used. He faces a preliminary hearing May 18 and is in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.