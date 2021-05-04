DA: Decision Pending on Assault by County Correctional Officer

Former Correctional Officer’s Fate is pending

SUNBURY – The future of a former Northumberland County Jail correctional officer is still up in the air after a summary trial was held recently in front of Magisterial District Judge John Gembic.

The Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the magistrate heard a harassment charge filed against Scott Schleig for what witnesses said was the unprovoked slapping of an inmate. Video evidence was presented by the District Attorney’s office supported the inmate’s claims.

The DA said…a Northumberland County Jail Captain testified that it is a policy for an officer to provide a written report of any incident involving any inmate misconduct or use of force by a correctional officer, and stated Schleig failed to do so in both instances.

Judge Gembic said he would render a decision on the harassment charge, within 48 hours.