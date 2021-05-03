Multiple Thefts of Catalytic Converters in Snyder County

Serial Converter Robber in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – There has been about a month of catalytic converter thefts in Snyder County. State police the thefts have been occurring all over the county, in all, there have been six different thefts ranging from Freeburg, Liverpool, Mifflinburg, Mt. Pleasant Mills, Selinsgrove, and Thompsontown (Juniata County).

The converters were not just from RVs, but they were also from multiple pickup trucks as well. The value of all the converters stolen so far has reached $3,210.

If you have any information regarding the thefts, you can urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.