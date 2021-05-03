PennDOT Advisory: Delays Start This Week along Route 147

NORTHUMBERLAND – They’ll be some delays along Route 147, north of Northumberland this week because of the CSVT project, and a new traffic signal will soon be operational.

PennDOT says paving work on Ridge Road will lead to some delays at the Route 147 intersection in Point Township. The department says all of the work will be done during the daylight hours, flaggers will control Route 147 and Ridge Road traffic, and they say motorists should expect delays and consider using alternative routes.

PennDOT says the new traffic signal will begin flashing operation this week, and full operation next week.

PennDOT says there is more information at www.csvt.com.