Statewide COVID Numbers Down, Local Outbreaks Subsiding

HARRISBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is on the decline, Bucknell’s outbreak is subsiding and there were 1,400 more vaccinations lately…those are the latest numbers from the state Department of Health.

Midday Saturday, the state said there were 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19, that is 1,000 fewer than the day before. That brings the statewide total to 1,154,105 cases in the past 15-months.

Locally, there were 40 new cases; half of those were in Northumberland County where 21 new cases brings the county total to 9,245. Snyder County had seven new cases for a total of 3,523. Union County has eight new cases for a total of 5,928. Montour County, four new cases for a total of 1,963.

Bucknell University, which has had 550 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, and dozens of cases lately, now has 50 active cases (this is 16 fewer than Friday). 48 students and two staff have the disease right now, according to the university. Susquehanna University still has one active student case, they’ve had 130 cases this year.

Statewide, there are 2,283 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 518 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Locally, very little change in the number of local residents in the hospital.

Geisinger Danville has 49 coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (13), and seven people on ventilators (unchanged). Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 20 COVID patients, five are in intensive care, and one person is on a ventilator (all of those Evangelical Hospital numbers are unchanged from the day before).

The state reports 35 new deaths for a total of 26,253 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. No new deaths are reported locally (Northumberland County 347; Snyder County 83; Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Locally, more than 1,400 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 660 more, total 60,046, 27,764 one dose, 32,282 have two.

Snyder County has 225 more doses in arm, 9,334 have one, 12,218 have two.

Union County, 372 new doses for a total of 26,630 (11,337 one, 14,921 two)

Montour County, 188 more shots, 18,242 have at least one, 8,469 have one, 9,773 have two.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports, vaccine providers have administered 8,596,538 total vaccine doses, 3,493,659 people are fully vaccinated; 1,894,725 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.