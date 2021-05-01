State Police Charge Shamokin Man with Child Pornography

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin man is facing more than one hundred counts of child pornography after an investigation and search this week. 55-year-old John Jurevicz was taken into custody after a search at his home Thursday.

State police say they found illegal child pornography files at his home in the 600 block of East Commerce Street. He is charged with 105 count of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

In an extensive news release from state police, they say the arrest and investigation involved their Bureau of Criminal Investigation, various state police regional Computer Crime Units, Shamokin police, troopers from Stonington, Northumberland County District Attorney, an on-duty magistrate, state Attorney General, Hazelton and West Hazelton police, Lackawanna and Luzerne County district attorneys, the Northumberland County prison, and a K-9.