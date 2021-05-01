YMCA Successfully Emerging from Pandemic, Fundraising Auction Underway

Pandemic Reopening Underway at Sunbury YMCA

SUNBURY – After having to endure many changes in the midst of the pandemic, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, Sunbury Branch is slowly beginning to welcome back members.

Co-Executive Director Katrina Mourey says during its shutdown, the Y constantly had to come up with new ways of serving members, including virtual workouts, “We know this is such a huge way to keep our mental health. So we pivoted, and we put out group exercise classes on Facebook through a private group so it was just our members, so that was a really big turning point for us.”

Now comes some fundraising…as the facility begins reopening, they’ve has launched an online auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Sunbury YMCA.

Mourey says the Y always depends on this fundraiser, but it’s even more critical this year, “We are not just a gym and swim; we are there for our community. We do so many things to help our community and here we are, asking for help so we can continue to do this.”

Many items are up for bids including a Florida vacation. We have the link to the auction at WKOK.com.

https://sunburyymca.rallyup.com/donate-sunbury-ymca/Campaign