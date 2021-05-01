90 Power Outages Remain in The Valley, Roads Open

ALLENTOWN – There are some lingering power outages around and in The Valley. As of 7am…

PPL’s Outage Map shows nearly two thousand outages in Dauphin, Perry and Schuylkill Counties. Northumberland County has 61 outages centered in the Pottsgrove, Seven Points and Trevorton regions. Snyder County 24 in Kratzerville, Beaver Springs/Beavertown and Union County four PPL utility outages in the Hartleton area.

As a result of high winds yesterday, area county communications centers said they had some roads closed because of trees and wires down yesterday and overnight. No lingering closures are reported. No major storm damage was reported this morning.

As a result of rains earlier this week in Pennsylvania, the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center predicts the Susquehanna River will rise a few feet this weekend. Currently, just below 10 feet, to about 14 feet late this afternoon.