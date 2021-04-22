$700,000 State Grant to Sunbury for Reagan Street Project

Reagan Street Reconstruction Awarded $700,000 State Grant

HARRISBURG – The City of Sunbury is receiving some state funding to assist the upcoming Reagan Street reconstruction project.

The state says $700,000 is being awarded for the project from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). The project is taking place on Reagan Street from Front to Fourth Streets, and includes separation of stormwater and sewage pipes. The goal is to prevent flooding in the Reagan Street underpass.

The total project cost is over $1.5 million. The funding was announced by State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury).