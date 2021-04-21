Evangelical Managing COVID Surge, Still Testing Regularly

COVID Surge Ok at Evangelical, Testing Regularly

LEWISBURG – Concerns continue rising statewide and nationwide on the recent surge of COVID cases, but Evangelical Community Hospital says it’s still in relatively good shape.

Vice President of Clinic and Physician Practices Brian Wolfe says the hospital is managing an increase in hospitalizations and services haven’t been affected, “Here at Evangelical, we’re still working in a pandemic status. So we continue to follow our policies and procedures and we have different triggers to either slow down or stop services if we had to pull those resources to care for those patients.”

There’s also been statewide concerns about the decrease of testing lately, but Wolfe says that really hasn’t been the case at Evangelical, “We have seen some decrease in testing, however over the last two weeks, we’ve completed over 500 tests on individuals. Again, it’s a decrease from where we were in prior weeks but we still continue to see folks coming out for testing.”

Wolfe says Evangelical’s test site is still operating 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1499 St. Mary Street in Lewisburg.