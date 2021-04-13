Superintendent: Lewisburg High School, Kelly Elementary Stay Open

LEWISBURG – It is safe to continue in-person education at two of the Lewisburg schools while a total of five COVID-19 cases have popped up. Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said Monday there were four active cases at the high school, and one at Kelly Elementary.

She says they consulted with the state Department of Health and determined that school closures are not necessary. She said all contacts have been notified and one athletic team is quarantined.

She said, “Our recent volume of cases is following the trend in the county and in the state. Even as more people have been vaccinated and eligibility for vaccinations has expanded, we do remain concerned about the number of people who have to quarantine along with the disruption this causes to learning. We encourage everyone to keep wearing their masks and practice social distancing.”

All schools are open in the Lewisburg Area School District.